Scott Disick returns to his business after split from Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick semmed to be in business mode after his shock split from Amelia Hamlin and his ex Kourtney Kardashian's recent engagement.

The 38-year-old reality TV star appeared on Instagram to promote the 'NEW reflective nylon tracksuit' by his brand Talentless on Tuesday.



'This piece is the perfect layering item for fall/winter and available in only 2 colors - CHROME and MERLOT,' touted Disick to his nearly 26million followers.



The father of three proved to be his own best advertisement as modeled the tracksuit in chrome. He accessorized the athleisure ensemble with some large shades.



He posed indoors in front of a wooden pillar with his hands in his pockets. The post comes just days after Disick was spotted out in West Hollywood with a new lady by his side.

Scott Disick is fresh out of a relationship with 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, who broke up with him in September after he was exposed for allegedly sending petty DMs about Kourtney's PDA-packed relationship with Travis to one of her former flames.