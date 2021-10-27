Scott Disick returns to his business after split from Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick semmed to be in business mode after his shock split from Amelia Hamlin and his ex Kourtney Kardashian's recent engagement.
The 38-year-old reality TV star appeared on Instagram to promote the 'NEW reflective nylon tracksuit' by his brand Talentless on Tuesday.
'This piece is the perfect layering item for fall/winter and available in only 2 colors - CHROME and MERLOT,' touted Disick to his nearly 26million followers.
The father of three proved to be his own best advertisement as modeled the tracksuit in chrome. He accessorized the athleisure ensemble with some large shades.
He posed indoors in front of a wooden pillar with his hands in his pockets. The post comes just days after Disick was spotted out in West Hollywood with a new lady by his side.
Scott Disick is fresh out of a relationship with 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, who broke up with him in September after he was exposed for allegedly sending petty DMs about Kourtney's PDA-packed relationship with Travis to one of her former flames.
Spears said her has hure her 'deeper than you’ll ever know!!!'
HBO is already present in many European countries, and HBO Max is an effort to reach a wider audience.
The 23-year-old star kid was arrested on October 3
Prince William was reportedly "second discussing" his relationship with Kate Middleton
Katie Price narrated her shocking story in her new book Harvey and Me
The actress said her heart goes out to the victim's family and that she has no words to express her shock