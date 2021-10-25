Alec Baldwin practiced drawing gun before accidentally shooting Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing his gun which led to him firing the shot that killed a cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

According to Rust film director Joel Souza, who was shot in the shoulder in the accident, told investigators that the actor was "sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw”.

A cross draw is when a user draws a weapon on the opposite side of the body from the draw hand.

The shooting incident has left Alec completely devastated as an insider went on to reveal that the actor cried and was "inconsolable" for hours at the candle vigil held in remembrance of Hutchins.

He was "hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours" following the shooting: "Everyone knows this was an accident, but he's absolutely devastated.