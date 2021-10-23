Hailey Bieber reacts to Halyna Hutchins' death

Celebrities are reacting to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was fatally shot dead by Hollywood star Alec Baldwin.

Super model Hailey Bieber was also took to Instagram to express her support to the family of the deceased and director Joel Souza who got injured in the tragedy.

"Sending all my love to the family of Halyna Huctchins. This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy. "My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers. I am absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Baldwin fatally shot Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza with a prop gun in a shocking tragedy on Friday.

The US actor said he was fully cooperating with a police investigation "to address how this tragedy occurred."