Hailey Bieber reacts to Halyna Hutchins' death

The wife of Justin Bieber said she was heartbroken for everyone involved

Web Desk
October 23, 2021
Hailey Bieber reacts to Halyna Hutchins death

Celebrities are reacting to the death of  cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was fatally shot dead by Hollywood star   Alec Baldwin.

Super model Hailey Bieber  was also took to Instagram to express her  support to the family of the deceased and director Joel Souza who got injured in the tragedy.

Hailey Bieber reacts to Halyna Hutchins death

"Sending all my love to the family of Halyna Huctchins. This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy. "My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers. I am absolutely  heartbroken for everyone involved," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Baldwin fatally shot  Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza with a prop gun in a shocking tragedy on Friday.

The US actor said he was fully cooperating with a police investigation "to address how this tragedy occurred."

