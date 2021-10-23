 
Saturday October 23, 2021
Ludacris on Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson feud: ‘it’s a delicate situation’

Ludacris opened up about the infamous feud between co-stars, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

Entertainment
Web Desk
October 23, 2021
Ludacris on Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson feud: ‘it’s a delicate situation’

Fast and Furious star Ludacris has opened up about the on-going tension between the co-stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson.

The movie speaks so high of friendship and portrays a strong bond between leads, however, the clash between its two main actors has left fans wondering about its stars’ off-screen relationship.

In this regard, the 44-year-old actor has recently expressed that instead of getting involved in the ‘delicate situation’, he would prefer them to handle the matter on their own.

In a talk with US Weekly, he said that, “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men.”

“I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation,” added the American rapper.

The Rock and the XXX actor brewed their feud on the set of  eight installment of the franchise, The Fate of the Furious

