Ludacris on Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson feud: ‘it’s a delicate situation’

Fast and Furious star Ludacris has opened up about the on-going tension between the co-stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson.
The movie speaks so high of friendship and portrays a strong bond between leads, however, the clash between its two main actors has left fans wondering about its stars’ off-screen relationship.
In this regard, the 44-year-old actor has recently expressed that instead of getting involved in the ‘delicate situation’, he would prefer them to handle the matter on their own.
In a talk with US Weekly, he said that, “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men.”
“I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation,” added the American rapper.
The Rock and the XXX actor brewed their feud on the set of eight installment of the franchise, The Fate of the Furious.
UK courts respond to news that Prince Andrew received legal papers by accuser Virginia Guiffre
The Aquaman star said he hadn't felt nervous for working on any other film in his career
Pictures: Kareena Kapoor Khan nails her Saturday look in a shirt and striped pants as she's off to work
The film crew for ‘Rust’ ended up protesting the safety regulations in play ‘hours before’ incident occurred
Britney Spears rejoices over ‘finally’ reaching her weight loss and ‘getting some definition’
Kareena Kapoor commented, “I want photo credit Arjun kapoor ji”