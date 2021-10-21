Squid Game director reveals what the red and blue envelopes really signify

Squid Game director reacts to rumors of a player-guard, red-blue theory

Squid Game director has finally responded to the fan theory surrounding the red-blue player-guard theory that’s been overtaking social media.

According to a report by Forbes, Hwang Dong-Hyuk started off his clarification by saying, “These viewers are definitely more creative than I am.”

He went on to explain that there was no such metric in the series.

In fact, no matter whether the player picks blue or red, they would still end up playing in the game, exclusively.

The inspired reason for that was an old folktale that described the story of an old bathroom ghost who would ask people to choose between red and blue tissues, but irrespective of the choice they made, would kill them without mercy.