Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari spotted house hunting in Hidden Hills

Britney and Asghari seen taking a look at makeup mogul Jeffree Star's $16.5million mansion

Pop superstar Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari were seen house hunting Tuesday in the upscale Hidden Hills neighborhood in Calabasas, California.

In the photos, shared by a media outlet, the couple can be seen taking a look at makeup mogul Jeffree Star's sprawling $16.5million mansion.

They were seen arriving at the private entrance to the Hidden Hills estate, only accessible to its A-list residents, including Drake, The Kardashians, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez.



The 39-year-old musician was driving her white Mercedes-Benz to the gates while Sam, dressed in short camo shorts and and a tight-fitted blue t-shirt, got out of the car and went to the gatehouse.

The house, purchased by Jeffree in 2019 for $14.6 million, has seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and boasts sweeping views of the Southern California hills.