Britney and Asghari seen taking a look at makeup mogul Jeffree Star's $16.5million mansion

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari spotted house hunting in Hidden Hills

Pop superstar Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari were seen house hunting Tuesday in the upscale Hidden Hills neighborhood in Calabasas, California.

In the photos, shared by a media outlet, the couple can be seen taking a look at makeup mogul Jeffree Star's sprawling $16.5million mansion.

They were seen arriving at the private entrance to the Hidden Hills estate, only accessible to its A-list residents, including Drake, The Kardashians, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez.

The 39-year-old musician was driving her white Mercedes-Benz to the gates while Sam, dressed in short camo shorts and and a tight-fitted blue t-shirt, got out of the car and went to the gatehouse.

The house, purchased by Jeffree in 2019 for $14.6 million, has seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and boasts sweeping views of the Southern California hills.

