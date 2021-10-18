Dwayne Johnson explains if he’s ever been in a position to forget his status as a celebrity

Dwayne Johnson touches on whether he ever ‘forgets’ his status as a celebrity

Dwayne Johnson wears his heart on his sleeve and reveals if he’s ever been in a position where he’s completely ‘forgotten’ about his status as a celebrity.

The actor-turned-rapper explained his feelings during an interview with Vanity Fair where he was also quoted saying, “Not really, no. you know I’m just I’m the size of a dinosaur. I’m as old as a dinosaur.”

“It’s not like I could put on a hat or glasses or hide or anything like that. So I’m… you know that the thought of anonymity and forgetting I’m a celebrity…. That’s gone out the window many many years ago.

“But, every once in a while, it’s nice when I can isolate myself either on my farm or certain places in the islands where I don’t see anyone and don’t interact with anybody expect my family.

“Those are nice times where, you know, you’re not reminded as often. But again, not a problem, not a problem. I’m not complaining.”

Check it out below:







