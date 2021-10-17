 
Sunday October 17, 2021
Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green approach close to divorce settlement

Fox filed for divorce from Green in November 2020

Entertainment
Web Desk
October 17, 2021
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green  are  only days away from their divorce settlement.

The exes, who share  three children-Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 5-  will get a joint custody of kids as per Fox's request.

Since the couple did not have a prenup, the assets bought in between their decade-long marriage will also split in halves due to Californian law, as per TMZ. 

Fox filed for divorce from Green in November 2020.  She is now dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Green too, has moved on  with girlfriend  Sharna Burgess.

