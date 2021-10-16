Adele’s hilarious take on Ed Sheeran when told his album release is near hers

Adele jokes Ed Sheeran should be ‘panicking’ since his album release is near hers

British singer Adele made her highly-anticipated musical comeback on Friday, releasing her first music track since 2015, Easy On Me.

The latest song is the first to be released from her upcoming fourth studio album 30. While the new album is set to release in November, the Hello has shared her thoughts on singer Ed Sheeran, who is set to release his album = (Equals) around the same time as hers.

During a video chat with U.K.’s Heart Radio on Friday, while promoting her upcoming album and latest released song, the Someone Like You singer joked about the release of 30 being around the same time as Sheeran’s album = (Equals).

“Ed Sheeran’s got an album coming out around the same time,” the radio host told Adele, 33, who replied, “On the 19th?”

“Well, not the 19th,” the host assured. “Don’t panic!”

“I ain’t panicking,” Adele joked. “He can panic!” She later added, “I love Ed and I really love his wife Cherry [Seaborn].”

“It feels good. I sort of revived myself back up to do it last year in 2020 so I feel like I’ve been preparing enough,” the Grammy winner said of releasing the new album, which is about her divorce from Simon Konecki.

30 will release on Nov. 19 while Sheeran’s = will release on Oct. 29.

The Set Fire to the Rain crooner has already set a new Spotify single-day record for streams of Easy On Me.

The record was set less than 24 hours after the single’s release. Music streamer Spotify certified the record Friday on Twitter, congratulating Adele by tweeting, “And just like that, Adele set a new record.”