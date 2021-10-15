Adele's 'Easy on Me' is the first song from her fourth album

Adele's 'Easy on Me' gets praise from Lil Nas X: ' i feel like i'm 15 again'

Singer Adele's much-awaited song Easy on Me has finally dropped and fans are loving it!

The 15-time Grammy-winning singer just released the first song from her fourth album titled 30. The album sheds light on the singer's feelings amid divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019.

Amongst fans around the world are praising the songstress on the song, rapper Lil Nas X also turned to his Twitter to express his love for Easy on Me.

"easy on me is so good. it's so crazy to think that last time adele released new music i was sitting on stan twitter. i feel like i'm 15 again," wrote rapper Lil Nas X.

Other celebrities including Fifth Harmony alum Normani and actor Alana Kaplan also expressed their heartfelt reviews on the song.

Take a look:



