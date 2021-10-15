 
Friday October 15, 2021
Adele's 'Easy on Me' gets praise from Lil Nas X: ' i feel like i'm 15 again'

Adele's 'Easy on Me' is the first song from her fourth album

Entertainment
Web Desk
October 15, 2021
Adele's 'Easy on Me' gets praise from Lil Nas X: ' i feel like i'm 15 again'

Singer Adele's much-awaited song Easy on Me has finally dropped and fans are loving it! 

The  15-time Grammy-winning singer just released the first song  from her fourth album titled 30. The album sheds light on the singer's  feelings amid divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019.

Amongst fans around the world are praising the songstress on the song, rapper Lil Nas X also   turned to his Twitter to express  his love for Easy on Me.

"easy  on me is so good. it's so crazy to think that last time adele released new music i was sitting on stan twitter. i feel like i'm 15 again," wrote rapper Lil Nas X.

Other  celebrities including  Fifth Harmony alum Normani and  actor Alana Kaplan also expressed their heartfelt reviews on the song.

Take a look:

