Adele's new song Easy On Me available on all streaming platforms ahead of her album 30

Singing sensation Adele has finally released her first new material for more than six years with Easy On Me now available on all streaming platforms ahead of her new album, 30.

The 33-year-old singer has been teasing fans in the past weeks with the release of her new track and the time has now arrived for the first single from her forthcoming album, 30, to be available.

The 15-time Grammy winner released Easy On Me at midnight, with her fourth studio album scheduled to be released on November 19.

Adele had already given fans a taste of Easy On Me during a recent Instagram Live session, with the singer playing around 20 seconds of the song, much to the delight of those listening.