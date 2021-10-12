Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'unlikely' to make UK trip to christen daughter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle find themselves at the centre of controversy once more.
This time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have ruffled some feathers after it was reported that they may not christen their youngest child, Lilibet Diana, who they welcomed on June 4, at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth’s attendance.
An insider spoke to Telegraph and said that it was "highly unlikely" that the couple will make the trip to the UK and may opt to do it in the Episcopal Church in the U.S.
"There will not be a christening in the U.K. It is not happening," a Buckingham Palace insider told the publication.
