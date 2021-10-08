Selena Gomez shows off her cute platinum look in new season of her cooking show

Selena Gomez showcases her bleached blonde hair in the season 3 trailer of her cooking show

Selena Gomez showcases her bleached blonde hair in the season 3 trailer of her cooking show

Selena Gomez appeared with her latest look in season 3 of her cooking show, cooking up some fun with a cute platinum look.

The 29-year-old singer and actress showcased her bleached blonde hair in the season 3 trailer of her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, which premieres October 28.

"I'm back, and I'm blonde," the 29-year-old proclaims in the trailer.

She previously debuted the transformation on the Instagram for her cosmetic line Rare Beauty. "New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now," she captioned the photo in April, over three years after she last went blonde.



The Only Murders in the Building actress is joined by some of her closest friends and family, as well as a roster of celebrity chefs — including Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais and Sophia Roe — for the third season of her at-home cooking show.

Selena Gomez will whip up some recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays, holidays and more, with some COVID-safe help from her culinary guests.