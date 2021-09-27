Kim Kardashian reflects on her rebellious teenage years, pleads daughters to be ‘easy’ on her

Kris Jenner said “Oh the good ‘ol days!!!! Thank the Lord we survived that stage.”
US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has reflected on her rebellious years with sister Kourtney Kardashian and pleaded with her little daughters North and Chicago to be 'easy' on her as they grow up.
In a lengthy note on Daughter’s Day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also apologized to her mom Kris Jenner for her rebellious teenage years.
Sharing her throwback photos from 90s, the mother-of-four said “I saw it was National Daughters Day so this post goes out to my mom and my daughters for when they are teenagers lol. North and Chi please be easy on me when you’re the age I was in theses pics.”
“Mom- I’m sorry! I remember being grounded here for Kourtney stealing your car just to drive it around the block and somehow even though I didn’t participate I still got in trouble! So we had nothing else to do but do photo shoots in the garage. It was never me, I just listened to what my older sister said and friends. They were such bad influences and I was perfect and for that I’m sorry!,” she concluded.
Commenting on the post, Kris Jenner said “Oh the good ‘ol days!!!! Thank the Lord we survived that stage.”
The lone male winner in the individual categories was British director Terence Davies
Most of the awards were handed out in a two-hour ceremony livestreamed before the main event -- a concert celebrating...
Disney´s "Jungle Cruise" leapfrogged over another horror movie, "Malignant," to take the sixth spot with $1.7.
Britney Spears would be handed ‘pre-packaged envelopes’ full of medicine for years
Lizzo voices off against the issues surrounding institutional racism at Global Citizen
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued to be criticised in the UK
Ellen DeGeneres reflects on initial days of show: ‘I wanted to make it a happy place’
Amber Heard shows off her multi-tasking skills as a new mother
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were allegedly driven out from the royal family due to Prince Wiliam’s bullying
Britney Spears left ‘scared and crying’ once she smelled weed and feared she’d fail her drug test
Elton John issues plea for more ‘love and solidarity’ during his Global Citizen Live performance
Fans are eagerly waiting for the season 3 of "Kurulus:Osman"
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put ‘unfair’ vaccine rollout practices on blast
Prince Harry’s memoir to reportedly become the ‘final straw’ in the royal family’s arsenal of patience
The actor sat for an interview with Reuters days before the release of his last film as James Bond
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have reportedly been upset over their continued loss of privileges since leaving UK
Prince Andrew is gearing up to salvage his reputation with a brand new legal strategy
Prince Harry has been accused of ‘not reflecting Prince Philip’s proper ethos’ in his new life plans