Jennifer Lopez says she still feels like an outsider in Hollywood

Hollywood beauty icon Jennifer Lopez has recently admitted that she has never felt accepted in Hollywood. Being one of the most-recognizable face in the American film industry, the multi-talented star has admitted that she feels she 'doesn't belong' in Hollywood and is an 'outsider.'

The Selena star made the shocking revelation in the latest promotion video of her JLo beauty line’s participation in Sephora’s ‘We Belong’ campaign, that took place during National Hispanic American Heritage Month.

The 52-year-old confessed that she has never felt like she 'belonged in Hollywood' - despite appearing in multiple critically acclaimed films. The Maid in Manhattan star was famously snubbed by the Oscars in 2019 for her role in Hustlers.

The actress, who is in relationship with actor Ben Affleck, was looking gorgeous in sizzling yellow dress, showing off her killer curves.





The mum-of-two was talking to her fans from her beauty line's Instagram page. The actress and singer was speaking with her online fans about the importance of Latin women becoming leaders.

“I think for me… I know it’s so important for all of us to feel like we belong,” she could be heard saying in the video.

In the inspirational footage, the award-winning star proudly declared fellow Latinas to be 'fearless and powerful' and able to 'accomplish anything they set their minds to', as she opened up to her company's 715,000 followers.

Lopez also revealed that despite her huge global success, she still suffers from imposter syndrome.