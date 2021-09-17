BTS makes it to Rolling Stone’s list of ‘The 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time’

South Korean boyband BTS has officially managed to make it into Rolling Stone’s list of The 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time.
The news was announced on September 15th in a magazine submission with a collection of other “best songs ever.”
The entire list is a remake after 17 whole years and in order to bring it to life the outlet polled 250 artists, producers and musicians, and also included “figures from the music industry and leading critics and journalists.”
The song that managed to make the list is BTS’ Dynamite and sits at no. 346 as “a landmark, hegemony-shattering moment for the world-conquering South Korean group. Their intertwined vocal talent, led by youthful standout Jungkook, put over the track.”
