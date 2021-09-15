Royal expert reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's inclusion in Time's Most Influential People

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been ranked among Time's 100 most-influential people.
While the fans of the former TV actress and the Duke of Sussex are excited that the couple made the list, some royal fans and experts are not happy.
Angela Levin, a royal biographer who often appears on TV channels and radio shows to comment on royal affairs, commented on a tweet containing the Time Magazine's cover featuring the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
TV presenter Colin Brazier posted the tweet with a caption that read,
"Give me strength".
Angela Levin retweeted his post and wrote, "Surely not on the value of the family and family values. Or doesn't that count."
The model alleges that she was fired after she gained half an inch on her waist
Selena Gomez flaunts her new helix piercing
Elton John said he will still perform on September 25 as part of the mammoth series of Global Citizen gigs happening...
'The Activist' shifting to documentary special at CBS amid backlash to competition format
Expert says over the next 12 months, the Cambridges will be very much about supporting the queen
Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle to be deactivated with Saira Banu’s consent, shares family friend