Royal expert reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's inclusion in Time's Most Influential People

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make the list of World's Most-Influential People"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been ranked among Time's 100 most-influential people.

While the fans of the former TV actress and the Duke of Sussex are excited that the couple made the list, some royal fans and experts are not happy.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer who often appears on TV channels and radio shows to comment on royal affairs, commented on a tweet containing the Time Magazine's cover featuring the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

TV presenter Colin Brazier posted the tweet with a caption that read,

"Give me strength".

Angela Levin retweeted his post and wrote, "Surely not on the value of the family and family values. Or doesn't that count."



