Billie Eilish rocks oversized all-black look at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Billie Eilish leaves everyone in awe as she returns to her famous style at VMAs 2021

Billie Eilish leaves everyone in awe as she returns to her famous style at VMAs 2021

Billie Eilish looked amazing as she returned to her signature baggy style at MTV Video Music Awards 2021.

The singer left everyone in awe as she returned to her famous style, rocking an oversized all-black look on the red carpet of VMAs in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday night.



The music megastar wore a huge black sweater over midi dress, socks, and leather combat boots. She gave a perfect style to her platinum blonde bob as the fringe hung down to just above her eye.

The 19-year-old musician accentuated her porcelain skin with complementary make-up topped off with a swipe of shiny lip.

Billie Eilish was also joined by her older brother and music producer FINNEAS who looked dapper in an emerald-colored velvet blazer at the annual event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.