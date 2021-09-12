Prince Andrew ‘avoiding’ being handed court papers in abuse case: report

Prince Andrew is trying to ‘avoid’ being handed court papers for his abuse case

Prince Andrew is trying to ‘avoid’ being handed court papers for his abuse case

Prince Andrew is reportedly hiding out to avoid being served legal papers in his abuse case against Virginia Giuffre.



This news has been brought forward by the chairman of a New York City-based law firm.

He touched base on the prince’s alleged actions to avoid being served by a court representative.

He was also quoted telling The Mirror, “Process servers have shown up at his residence, and they have refused to take the summons and refused to let the process servers in to serve. He has stopped coming out in public. He has been moving around.”