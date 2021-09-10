Fame associated with James Bond's role was hard to deal with: Daniel Craig

'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's last outing as British secret agent

Daniel Craig has revealed that Hugh Jackman helped him to come to terms with fame which he attained after playing James Bond.



During an interview with The Sun, the actor said that he felt "physically and mentally under siege" while playing James Bond.

Craig who played British secret agent 007 since 2006 said that the level of fame associated with the role was hard to deal with.

"My personal life was affected by being that famous all of a sudden," he said adding "I used to lock myself in and close the curtains, I was in cloud cuckoo land. I was physically and mentally under siege."

Craig revealed that “I didn’t like the newfound level of fame,” Daniel told the newspaper. “It was Hugh Jackman who helped me to come to terms with it and appreciate it.”

His last outing as James “No Time To Die” is all set to premiere in late September, despite speculation in the entertainment industry that the film’s release might be delayed for a fourth time because of the coronavirus epidemic.

A posting on the official @007 Bond Twitter account said the red carpet world premiere for the Universal Pictures and MGM film would take place in London on Sept. 28, ahead of the planned Sept. 30 release date in U.K. movie theaters.

It is due to be released in the United States on Oct. 8.