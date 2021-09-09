Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child with Cooke Maroney

Details of Jennifer Lawrence's pregnancy and when the baby is due have yet to be reported

American actor Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

A rep for The Hunger Games actor, 31, confirmed to People that she is pregnant with her first baby with the art gallery director.



Details of her pregnancy and when the baby is due have yet to be reported.

Lawrence and Maroney sparked linkup rumours in June 2018 and were engaged the next year in February. The lovebirds got married not long after, in October of the same year in a star-studded reception attended by Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone.

The couple's fairytale nuptials were held at the Belcourt of Newport estate.

Back in 2019, while speaking about Maroney, Lawrence had said that he was "the greatest human being I've ever met".

The actor told Catt Sadler on the podcast, Naked with Catt Sadler why she decided to marry him: "I don't know, I started with the basics: 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's — you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”