Amelia Hamlin to not 'settle for less' amid Scott Disick's DM drama

Amelia Hamlin takes to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic quote about Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin voiced her feelings since her boyfriend Scott Disick’s recent misbehaviour.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the model posted a cryptic quote which urged readers to never settle less for less.

"Never settle for less. Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best."

She also wrote over it, "This is it".

The couple is said to have hit a rough patch in their romance after Younes Bendjima leaking the former's text attacking Kourtney Kardashian.

"Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch," a source claimed to PEOPLE on Monday.

"It’s partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just ‘Scott being Scott.’ They’re not fully over yet, but Amelia isn’t happy with him," said the source.

The couple allegedly "spent the weekend apart" despite the fact they were both on the East Coast.

"Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues," the insider told the outlet.