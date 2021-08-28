Does Johnny Depp follow Angelina Jolie who asked him to stay away from Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp’s longtime friend Angelina Jolie has joined Instagram where she has amassed 10 million followers in a week.

Depp has yet to follower the Hollywood superstar.

According to reports, Jolie had warned him about Amber Heard and showed her “dislike” towards the Aquaman star amid the promotion of their then releasing film “The Tourist” back in 2010.

A 2014 report from the National Enquirer said Jolie was not fond of Heard since the very beginning of her relationship with Depp.

Depp's fans saw it as a vindication to actor's stance that he was truly a victim of physical abuse instead of an alleged perpetrator.

An unidentified friend of the actress told that Jolie had “pleaded” with Depp to get a prenuptial agreement before wedding the “3 Days to Kill” actress, it further revealed.

“Angie is worried [Depp] is going through a midlife crisis and has become enchanted with the much-younger actress,” the source further said.