Billie Eilish continues to dominate RS 200 chart

Web Desk

American mega music star Billie Eilish's new album Happier Than Ever is dominating the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart for the second week in a row.

Billie Eilish is becoming increasingly popular among the younger generation as everything that comes from her, including social media interactions, captures the attention of music fans.

The album, Happier Than Ever, sold 77,600 album-equivalent units in its second week. Though the number is majorly a far cry from 271,000 from its first week, it was still enough to smash and de-seat Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, making it return to Number Two.

Happier Than Ever made straight to the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone album chart as it was streamed 59 million times with 19,100 album sales.

Billie Eilish's album Happier Than Ever is the third by a female artist this year to spend more than one week atop the RS200, following Olivia Rodrigo's Sour and Taylor Swift's Evermore.



American singer Nas' new album, King's Disease II, debuted at Number Three for the first time on the RS 200 chart. Last year, he reached a career-high of No. 5 with King's Disease.

The King's Disease II album sold 52,500 album-equivalent units, thanks to an impressive 21,500 album sales and 36.5 million song streams.

This week, two music legends made their RS200 debuts - George Harrison's 50th-anniversary reissue of All Things Must Pass debuted at Number Six with 38,400 album units, while Barbra Streisand's new rarities collection, Release Me 2, debuted at Number Ten with 23,700 album units.

The All Things Must Pass reissue was also the highest-selling album of the week, with 21,700 album sales and only 3.5 million song streams.