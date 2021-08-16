Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to put a ring on it very soon, claims source

Ben Affleck may pop the question to ladylove Jennifer Lopez very soon as the two are eager to take their relationship forward.



According to a source, Bennifer wants to settle down after reuniting. Their "engagement is “around the corner,” a source revealed recently.

The source revealed “it’s no secret” that Lopez “wants to be married.” For Ben’s part, the Good Will Hunting actor “still feels that Jennifer was the one that got away.”

Meanwhile, Ben and JLo are planning to move in together and are house-hunting in LA.

“Ben and Jen are looking to buy a mega-million-dollar mansion to call their own,” a separate source said.

“They just checked out at a stunning $85 million property in Beverly Hills with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a sports complex, huge pool and a guest penthouse," they added.

All of the properties Ben and Jen are looking at are “over the top insane,” the insider added, noting Ben is “usually more on the modest side” when it comes to where he lives, but “he says her extravagance is just one of the things he loves about her.”