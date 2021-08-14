Meghan Markle blasted for 'lecturing young mums to go back to work’: ‘Go fix yourself’

Meghan Markle recently got called out for lecturing working moms after burning her own bridges with the royal family.



This claim has been brought forward by royal editor Duncan Larcombe.

During his appearance on True Royalty TV's Royal Beat, he addressed the ‘ill-judged’ 40 x 40 project and claimed, “She has left behind her a trail of devastation, on the Markle side, and now on the Windsor side.”

“'I don't want to see her lecturing young mums having to go back to work from inside her $11million LA mansion… This initiative is nonsense, she should be spending her time trying to build bridges with the very people that she and Harry have betrayed.”

During his appearance, Mr. Larcombe also gave his thoughts on Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir and dubbed it as being “a sword of Damocles hanging over the Royals now.”

He concluded by adding, “If [Princess] Eugenie is helping with the book, let's just hope for her sake that does not mean that she too does not have to live in exile when the rest of the Royal Family are all offended.”