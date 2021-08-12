 
Thu Aug 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 12, 2021

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 12, 2021
Why Lil Nas X had to turn down acting offer starring Zendaya

Lil Nas X recently revealed that he had to make a surprising sacrifice in order to finish his music.

Speaking to Variety, the Call Me By Your Name hit-maker shared that he had to turn down a role in Euphoria in which Zendaya stars as the lead role.

He said that the reason he has to turn down the offer was because of prior commitments.

"I was actually going to do ‘Euphoria,’ but I didn’t want to take time away from finishing my album. I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now. I want my first movie to be amazing."

Fans however, speculated that he skipped the role in hopes of bagging a much bigger project and further clarified by saying, "This was not me saying I'm too good for euphoria, that’s literally one of my favorite shows right now."

