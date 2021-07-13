Emmy Awards 2021: Royal expert reacts to nomination of Meghan Markle and Harry's Oprah interview

 
Tue Jul 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 13, 2021

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 13, 2021
Emmy Awards 2021: Royal expert reacts to nomination of Meghan Markle and Harrys Oprah interview

Oprah Winfrey's tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been nominated for  an Emmy Award.

Shortly after the nominations were announced, royal fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

A look at social media posts suggested that most of them were  not happy about the Emmy Awards nominations, with at least  one anti-Meghan account calling for protest against the nomination. 

Royal biographer Angela  Levin  also shared her thoughts on the nomination in a tweet.

"An Emmy is all about achievement or so I'm told. It was an achievement to get both Harry and Meghan to talk but what they said far less so. Surely truth matters?," she wrote in a tweet.

Meghan Markle has been criticized by royal fans for speaking against the British royal family in the couple's  explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The interview  plunged the royal family into its worst crisis in decades. 


