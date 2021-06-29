Meghan Markle’s ex-friend says their friendship ended over duchess' ‘stubbornness’

Meghan Markle has often caught flak over her alleged attitude problems, as claimed by many experts, palace insiders and even her former staffers.



As it turns out, the Duchess of Sussex has managed to irk not just the public but also some of her close friends. Her former childhood friend has come forth to speak out against her and why she ended her friendship with the former actor.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Ninaki “Nikki” Priddy shared how her friendship with Meghan turned sour because of the ‘entitlement’ that she felt.

“Even by season two of Suits, she was turning down lunch with us because she said she’d be recognized,” said Priddy.

“I felt if I questioned her behaviour, I’d be left on the outside. Sometimes the truth is not always what you want, is it?” she shared.

“Her time became increasingly important. When she was in town, she’d want you to drop everything to see her. If I was busy, it would be, ‘Why don’t you want to see me? I’m here. Let’s hang out!’ There were instances when I felt she developed a sense of entitlement because she was on the show,” added Priddy.

Priddy went on to say that she eventually realized Meghan was no longer “the friend I’d grown up with any more.”

“If you rubbed her up the wrong way, she’d make it known with the silent treatment. There was a time, when we were about seven, and I’d collected a bunch of insects. She didn’t want to play with them. We spent two hours sitting at opposite ends of the garden with our backs to each other in silence,” Priddy went on to say.

“I’d always be the first to apologise. I just wanted to be besties again. She was stubborn. She digs her heels in the ground,” she added.