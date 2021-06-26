 
close
Sat Jun 26, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 26, 2021

Travis Barker considers air travel after horrific plane crash: 'I might fly again'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 26, 2021
Travis Barker considers air travel after horrific plane crash: I might fly again
Travis Barker considers air travel after horrific plane crash: 'I might fly again'

Travis Barker is overcoming his fear of planes after  13 years of the fiery plane crash incident.

In 2008, Travis vowed to never sit on a plane again after he witnessed a crash that claimed four out of six lives. However recently, he has decided to finally let go of his fears.

“I might fly again,” the 45-year-old tweeted Friday afternoon.

Fans of Barker's were quick to support the Blink -182 drummer's plans by sharing their personal stories of plane crashes.

“I was in a plane crash as a child. It took me a few years to fly again. I fly all the time now, but every once and awhile the fear creeps back in. Breathing helps. I hope you make it back up one day,” wrote one fan.

“If you’re dating Kourtney they fly private planes like cars,” wrote another.

“It’s in your best interest to explore and to find the strength to do this. Very admirable and trust you will be just fine! XO.” 

Latest News

More From Entertainment