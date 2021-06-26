Travis Barker considers air travel after horrific plane crash: 'I might fly again'

Travis Barker is overcoming his fear of planes after 13 years of the fiery plane crash incident.

In 2008, Travis vowed to never sit on a plane again after he witnessed a crash that claimed four out of six lives. However recently, he has decided to finally let go of his fears.

“I might fly again,” the 45-year-old tweeted Friday afternoon.

Fans of Barker's were quick to support the Blink -182 drummer's plans by sharing their personal stories of plane crashes.

“I was in a plane crash as a child. It took me a few years to fly again. I fly all the time now, but every once and awhile the fear creeps back in. Breathing helps. I hope you make it back up one day,” wrote one fan.

“If you’re dating Kourtney they fly private planes like cars,” wrote another.

“It’s in your best interest to explore and to find the strength to do this. Very admirable and trust you will be just fine! XO.”