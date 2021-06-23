Insider sheds light on Alex Rodriguez' recent party with Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay

Alex Rodriguez spent cosy times with Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus

Alex Rodriguez broke the internet after it was revealed he was partying with Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus recently.



Shortly after breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, Rodriguez spent cosy times with the Saturday Night Live producer.

However, according to a source he is not interested in seeing anyone.

"He was at her house for an hour," the source said of Rodriguez being spotted at Shookus' birthday celebration. "He is friends with a lot of women."

As for his love life, the source added, "He isn’t going to be dating for a while."

The former MLB player has been focusing on his two daughters, 16-year-old Natasha and 13-year-old Ella, and spending time with them.

Earlier, Jennifer Lopez rekindled romance with Ben Affleck after 17 years of calling off engagement.