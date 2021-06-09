The Rock reveals Kevin Hart and Keanu Reeves to lend their voice in DC League of Super-Pets

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has delighted fans as he announced the names of his co-stars who would be lending their voice talents in DC League Of Super-Pets.



The Wrestler-cum-actor would be pulling double duty in the DC movie universe, adding the animated role of Krypto superdog Super-Pets to his existing stint in Black Adam's title character.

The Rock took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared the details of his co-stars, revealing that Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Diego Luna and Kate McKinnon would all be entertaining fans with their voice in DC League Of Super-Pets.



Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also announced the release date of new animated adventure which according to him is 20 May, 2022.

