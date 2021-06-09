The Rock reveals Kevin Hart and Keanu Reeves to lend their voice in DC League of Super-Pets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has delighted fans as he announced the names of his co-stars who would be lending their voice talents in DC League Of Super-Pets.
The Wrestler-cum-actor would be pulling double duty in the DC movie universe, adding the animated role of Krypto superdog Super-Pets to his existing stint in Black Adam's title character.
The Rock took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared the details of his co-stars, revealing that Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Diego Luna and Kate McKinnon would all be entertaining fans with their voice in DC League Of Super-Pets.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also announced the release date of new animated adventure which according to him is 20 May, 2022.