Tue Jun 08, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 9, 2021

Animation film Ron’s Gone Wrong to be released on October 22

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 09, 2021

We have seen a lot of films about robots. In the modern age, domestic robots are a reality. A recent Hollywood movie draws the hilarious implications from an aspect of robots.

The 20th Century Studios and London-based Locksmith Animation joined hands to produce the adventure comedy film Ron's Gone Wrong. The trailer of the animation movie was released on June 8 - the Best Friend Day.

The adventure film will hit theatres across the world on October 22.

The CG-animated film tells the story of Barney, a middle-schooler boy who has a home robot meant to be his "best friend out of the box."

However, the robot encounters some glitches that lead to an adventure journey, teaching lessons in friendship and being human.

According to 20th Century Studios, the all-star voice cast includes Zach Galifianakis (“A Wrinkle in Time”), Jack Dylan Grazer (“Shazam!”), Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Ed Helms (“The Office”), Justice Smith (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Rob Delaney (“Deadpool 2“), Kylie Cantrall (“Gabby Duran and the Unsittables”), Ricardo Hurtado (“The Goldbergs”), Marcus Scribner (“Black-ish”), Thomas Barbusca (“Chad”).

Check out the trailer of Ron’s Gone Wrong.


