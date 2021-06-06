When will season 2 of 'Sweet Tooth' release?

Fans were hoping that the second season of Netflix show "Sweet Tooth" would release on June 4, 2021.

They were left disappointed when the second season did not arrive on the date the streaming giant was supposed to release it.



A report in Digital Sky has said that "Sweet Tooth" season 2 is expected to be premiered on Netflix in mid-2022.

"Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr. is one of the executive producers of the series which is based on the DC comic books by Jeff Lamire, Sweet Tooth.



The next season of the fantasy series tells the story of a boy who's half-human and half-deer, On a perilous adventure in a post-apocalyptic world, the boy searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.

Exact date of the show's second season has not been confirmed by Netflix.



