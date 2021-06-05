Hulk Hogan is super impressed with Chris Hemsworth’s biceps

Chris Hemsworth has been receiving massive applause from fans and friends since he posted a picture of himself, showing off his biceps and incredible physique.

The dashing actor has attracted all the fan praise. A range of Hollywood’s muscular stars congratulated the actor on the film’s completion – and surely his massive arms too.



Among others, retired wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has also complimented the Marvel superhero’s ‘Hogan Pump’ and essentially suggesting Chris’ physique is more about the upcoming Hulk Hogan biopic in which he is set to star and less about the whole god of thunder thing.



The film, which was announced in 2019 and has Joker director Todd Philips attached to direct, is set to cover the WWE wrestler’s career and will be ‘an origin story of the Hulkster and Hulkamania’, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reposting Chris Hemsworth’s hulked-out black and white shot, Hulk excitedly declared: ‘My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack, looks like he could slam Andre brother’, referring to another icon of wrestling, the late Andre the Giant.

