Demi Lovato dishes on conversations with younger selves in ‘4D debut

Demi Lovato dishes on conversations with younger selves in ‘4D debut

Demi Lovato recently dished over the importance of ‘exploring my childhood story’.

The singer explored their childhood story within the first episode and was quoted saying, “I’ve read that you have to reconstruct the past so that you can deconstruct its meaning.”

“So today I’m exploring my childhood story, how I’ve grown and how I’ve healed and who I am now, alongside someone who has had a fascinating life of her own.”

In their show with Drew Barrymore Lovato dished over cathartic conversations the duo wished they had with their younger selves and even shed light on the ‘game changing’ impact of social media on privacy.

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Demi Lovato recently came out as non-binary during a candid interview and addressed fears around being ‘forced into a box’ by the patriarchy.

