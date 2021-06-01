Game of Thrones' Ned Stark shocks viewers of the fantasy series

If you are a great and loyal fan of the American fantasy drama series - Game of Thrones, you are going to be shocked by English actor Sean Bean as he revealed that he did not watch the final season of the show.

The 62-year-old actor played Ned Stark, who is the patriarch of the Stark dynasty as he was the lord of Winterfell, an ancient fortress in the North of the fictional continent of Westeros.

Sean Bean's character of Ned Stark is considered among the most loved characters in the fantasy drama series. However, his role was restricted to the first season only.

In an interview with The Times, Sean Bean plainly said he did not watch the final season of Game of Thrones. The reporter asked him if the Starks' action to withdraw from all Westeros [the Seven Kingdoms] reminded him of the Brexit.

The question left him befuddled as he was not in the know about what happened in the concluding season of Game of Thrones. He simply asked the reporter: "No. What happened?"

However, the reporter hesitated to tell him fearing that this will spoil the thrill of watching the season. But, Sean Bean insisted he told the events in the final season. "I'll have forgotten by then, go on," he said to the reporter.

After hearing what happened, Sean Bean was quick to express his delight about the fate of his on-screen children. "So did Winterfell stay separate? Oh, good for them," he noted.

Ned Stark was killed after things went awry between him and King Robert Baratheon played by Mark Addy.



Game of Thrones ran for an impressive run of eight seasons coupled with huge popularity. However, the show's final season disappointed its loyal fans who slammed the ending. The fans also requested the HBO to remake the final season.