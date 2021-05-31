Brad Pitt and Andra Day flirted backstage at the Oscars: source

Brad Pitt seemed to have exchanged numbers with Andra Day at the star-packed event in Los Angeles

A-list actor Brad Pitt reportedly flirted with actor Andra Day at the Academy Award this year, revealed a source on Sunday.

Reports claimed that the Golden Boy of Hollywood seemed to have exchanged numbers with Day at the star-packed event in Los Angeles in April.



The dreamboat was presenting at the ceremony while Day was nominated for Best Actress that night for her role as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

An insider spilled the tea to The Mirror, saying: "They were flirting backstage and are believed to have swapped numbers. It could be just professional, but some of Brad’s pals have been talking about what a great couple they would make."

The latest gossip comes only days after the hunk was awarded the right to have joint custody of his children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.