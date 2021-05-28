close
Fri May 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 28, 2021

BTS thank ARMYs for new 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards wins

BTS recently thanked fans for ‘unwavering’ support at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The boys began their acceptance speech by saying, “Well I can’t believe we’re taking home the iHeart award for Best Music Video and Best Fan Army. My gosh we couldn’t have done it without you guys.

Check it out below:

For those unversed BTS got nominated in two categories at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards and they include, Best Music Video and Best Fan Army.

