Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to open up on their rumoured romance soon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would reportedly soon make their renewed relationship public as they seem to give another chance to romance even after 17 years of their failed engagement.

Lopez can’t change some of her habits and when it comes to working out she proves to be very faithful as the singer usually attends the gym with her romantic partners.

The 51-year-old Hustlers star, who previously was spotted at the fitness centre with her ex-fiancé Alex, hit the gym in Miami with renewed flame Ben Affleck this time.

The superstars' latest outing in A-Rod's hometown suggests as they have buried the hatchet to rekindle romance and will soon share their words on surprising reunion, which has already set tongues wagging.

Ben reportedly flew down to Miami over the weekend to be with her, and they have been spotted together at different locations in the town, apparently going public with their relationship.

Lopez was looking stunning in white top and blue tights as she seemed more equipped for the whole exercise thing than Ben.

A recent post of self-help guru Jay Shetty also added to the speculations about their future -- "Nothing is as beautiful as seeing someone who has been unlucky in relationships finally being loved effortlessly by the right person." J Lo liked the post, which speaks volumes about her relationship with Ben.

Jennier Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance has been heating up since they first appeared together in Montana.