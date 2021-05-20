Brad Pitt’s favourite TV couple is Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer

American actor Brad Pitt confessed that his favourite TV couple was ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer on Friends.

An old video circulating of the Ad Astra actor has been making rounds on social media where the dreamboat termed Ross [Schwimmer’s character] and Rachel [Aniston’s character] as his favourite couple.

Pitt made the admission while chatting with Oprah Winfrey on her talk show back in 1998 when she had asked him about his favourite on-screen pair.

“Ahh...favourite TV couple...favourite TV couple...ahh...oh geez, Ross and Rachel!” said Pitt excitedly.







