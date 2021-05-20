Brad Pitt’s favourite TV couple is Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American actor Brad Pitt confessed that his favourite TV couple was ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer on Friends.
An old video circulating of the Ad Astra actor has been making rounds on social media where the dreamboat termed Ross [Schwimmer’s character] and Rachel [Aniston’s character] as his favourite couple.
Pitt made the admission while chatting with Oprah Winfrey on her talk show back in 1998 when she had asked him about his favourite on-screen pair.
“Ahh...favourite TV couple...favourite TV couple...ahh...oh geez, Ross and Rachel!” said Pitt excitedly.