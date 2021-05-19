Emma Stone opens up on receiving Oscar from 'love of her life' Leonardo DiCaprio

Charming actress Emma Stone reflected on receiving Oscar from her childhood crush Leonardo DiCaprio, saying :'He was the love of my life.'

It was more than a dream come true when the 32-year-old actress received the Best Actress Oscar from Leonardo at the 89th Academy Awards in February 2017.



The actress confessed on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show that she was thinking of her childhood crush when she made her way from her seat to the stage to accept her first golden trophy: 'Leonardo DiCaprio.'

The Revenant actor presented her with the Oscar for her role in La La Land as the crowd cheered her on at the Hollywood & Highland Center.



'I'd seen Titanic seven and a half times in theaters. He was the love of my life,' the actress, 32, revealed during her appearance on the show.



'I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old and I was walking to Leo and I was like, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life. I could not believe it.'

Leonardo DiCaprio presented Emma Stone with the Oscar, which she called 'the most surreal moment of my life; The Revenant star also gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek as he handed her the trophy.