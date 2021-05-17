Prince Harry embodies Princess Diana with his passionate personality, says voice coach

Prince Harry echoes late mother Princess Diana in more ways than one

Prince Harry is a spitting image of his late mother Princess, in terms of his demeanor and personality.



According to the late princess’ voice coach Stewart Pearce, Harry’s older brother, Prince William, looks like Diana with “his pure features,” especially his light blue eyes, which are similar to the “sapphire blue” hue of Diana’s.

“But Harry, in terms of his impetuosity [is Diana]. Harry, in terms of his intuitive explosions of energy, [is the most like her],” he said.

“I suppose, slightly, William from the external point of view. But Harry from [his] wonderful ebullience [and] passionate [personality embodies his mother]. He’s the guy. He loves life. He has fun," Pearce added.

“What was extraordinary from the very beginning, from 1981, is that she [Diana] was really not given a tremendous amount of advice. It’s sort of within the royal family, it’s assumed you will either grow through it, or, you know, [you’ll sink],” the author said, adding the “same thing” happened with Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

"She was given very little advice, but being the smart woman that Meghan is, she really made a lot of inquiries. Whereas Diana, I feel that she was so in love with [Prince] Charles that she thought that he would assist her.”