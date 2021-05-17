MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: All the stars who won big

The MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 honoured the biggest stars of reality TV and music in a star-studded event held on Sunday.



Hosted by Leslie Jones, the two-night glitzy awards show saw Nikki Glaser and Sacha Baron Cohen bagging major prizes.

Here's the full list of MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 winners:

Best Movie

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Best Show

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

Best Performance in a Movie

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

Elizabeth Olsen, 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Winners

Best Performance in a Show

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit

WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Best Hero

WINNER: Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The Boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

Best Kiss

WINNER: Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

Leslie Jones, 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Winners

Best Comedic Performance

Annie Murphy – Schitt's Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

WINNER: Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

Best Villain

Aya Cash – The Boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

WINNER: Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Breakthrough Performance

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Paul Mescal – Normal People

WINNER: Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Best Fight

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WINNER: WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder's Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

Most Frightened Performance

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes

WINNER: Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

Best Duo

Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu – The Mandalorian

Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) – Emily in Paris

WINNER: Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo) – Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Best Docu-Reality Show

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Dating Show

90 Day Fiancé

Ex On The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

The Bachelorette

Best Reality Cast

90 Day Fiancé

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Best Competition Series

Legendary

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

Best Lifestyle Show

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

Best New Unscripted Series

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Best Talk / Topical Show

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Comedy / Game Show

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out

Ridiculousness

Best Host

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

T.J. Lavin – The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

Breakthrough Social Star

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D'Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series

Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

Best Fight

Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

Best International Reality Series

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island

¡Nailed it! México

RuPaul's Drag Race UK