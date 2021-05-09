Elon Musk makes ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting debut with Dogecoin quip

Elon Musk made self-deprecating jokes throughout the Saturday Night Live gig

Tech giant Elon Musk made his highly-anticipated Saturday Night Live hosting debut next to Miley Cyrus, claiming he made history as the first host for the NBCUniversal comedy show to have Asperger's syndrome.



The billionaire began his monologue by addressing an audience in more than 100 countries about how he is “the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL. At least the first to admit it.” Musk also took jibes at himself, saying “I’m pretty good at running human in emulation mode.”

The Tesla CEO made self-deprecating jokes throughout the show, including his weakness for making contentious tweets and the one-time he smoked a joint on a podcast.

“To anyone I’ve offended I just want to say, I reinvented electric cars and send people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I would be a Joe normal dude?”

The tech mogul’s mother, Mae, also soon hopped up on stage next to him as they quipped about Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency Musk has touted.

His SNL appearance unleashed a wave of excitement amongst investors in cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, a digital currency with a shiba inu dog as its avatar. Dogecoin prices had surged ahead of Musk’s television appearance.