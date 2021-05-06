Netflix releases first trailer of Gina Rodriguez's film Awake

American actress Gina Rodriguez has got the first trailer for her upcoming flick, a sci-fi thriller Awake, from Netflix. The foremost trailer shows the 36-year-old actress direly wanting to doze off.



The streaming giant released a two-minute sneak peek at its upcoming sci-fi flick on Wednesday, May 5. The movie Awake stars Rodriguez alongside her “Annihilation” castmate Jennifer Jason Leigh, Canadian-born Barry Pepper and “Game of Thrones” star Finn Jones.



Gina Rodriguez plays Jill, an ex-soldier and mother with a troubled past. “15 hours ago something happened, we don’t know what caused it or why it occurred. But what we do know is that none of us can sleep.” Jill is heard saying in the trailer.

"Global hysteria ensues after a mysterious catastrophe destroys all electronic devices and takes away humanity’s ability to sleep. Scientists are racing against time to find a cure for unexplained insomnia before its deadly effects wipe out the human race," according to the movie's synopsis released by the streamer.

"When Jill, a former soldier, discovers that her young daughter may be the key to salvation, she must decide: protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world."

Taking to her Instagram for the first time in almost a year, Gina Rodriguez shared the trailer for her new film with her fans.

Netflix will release the movie on June 9.



Watch the trailer of Netflix outing Awake starring Gina Rodriguez:







