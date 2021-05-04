Britney Spears ‘flattered’ about the many ‘hypocritical’ docs being made on her

Vocal powerhouse Britney Spears is calling out the many new documentaries being made about her life.

Turning to her Instagram, the Toxic hit maker took an indirect hit at the several documentaries that are getting released about her life under conservatorship and all the legal drama that has followed with it.

After the streaming of BBC’s The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship, the singer wrote on Instagram: "2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS !!!! So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life. What can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!!"

She also referenced the New York Times special doc, titled Framing Britney Spears which was released on Hulu in February this year.

"These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing,” she continued.

"Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative,” she said further.

She went on to say that the films are bent on highlighting “the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ????"

Alongside the note, she posted a video of herself shaking a leg: "On a lighter note … this is a video of me dancing!!!! I have so many trips I'm looking forward to taking this summer and I can't wait to dance in different studios."