BTS announce official release date for new single ‘Butter’

Global singing sensations BTS have finally unveiled the release date for their new single Butter and ARMYs are in a frenzy over the news.

According to Soompi Butter is set to release on May 21st at 1pm Korean time and will be available on all major streaming platforms including YouTube, Amazon, Apple Music and Spotify.

The entire song is encompasses the theme of dance-pop and will be the group’s second full English single since Dynamite.

