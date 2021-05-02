close
Sun May 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 2, 2021

BTS announce official release date for new single ‘Butter’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 02, 2021
BTS announce official release date for new single ‘Butter’

Global singing sensations BTS have finally unveiled the release date for their new single Butter and ARMYs are in a frenzy over the news.

According to Soompi Butter is set to release on May 21st at 1pm Korean time and will be available on all major streaming platforms including YouTube, Amazon, Apple Music and Spotify.

The entire song is encompasses the theme of dance-pop and will be the group’s second full English single since Dynamite

Latest News

More From Entertainment