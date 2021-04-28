'Wrath of Man': Jason Statham's new action film to release on May 7

New Hollywood film “Wrath of Man” starrying Jason Statham will hit cinemas in US on May 7.



"The Transporter" actor has reunited with British director Guy Ritchie for the dark thriller which sees Statham play “H”, a mysterious loner who takes up a job at a security firm whose armoured vehicles transporting valuables have recently been the target of deadly armed robberies.

According to Reuters, Statham was working as a model when Ritchie first cast him in his 1998 movie “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”, helping him launch his film career. The two went on to collaborate on the 2000 movie “Snatch” and reunited again in 2005 for their last joint project “Revolver”.



Talking to Reuters Statham said, “The only difference is we’re a little older and a little chubbier ... He called me up about this idea that he had. It was a very short pitch and I liked the premise. And I was quick to say ‘yes’.”



