Prince Charles to formally step into Prince Philip’s role next to Queen Elizabeth

After the death of Prince Philip, Prince Charles is expected to step up to the role his father left behind vacant.



According to a report by The Sun, the Prince of Wales will step into the Duke of Edinburgh’s traditional role as royal consort, standing by Queen Elizabeth II’s side during the State Opening of Parliament.

Philip took a step back from royal duties after his retirement in 2016, therefore this will not be the first time that the Duke of Cornwall accompanies his mother to the Parliament’s opening.

A source told The Sun that Charles is expected to take “a more significant and active role.”

“It is a clear signal that the Queen does not want the crown to skip a generation and that Prince Charles will start ¬taking on an even bigger role in royal life,” the insider said.

“There will be a visible show of support for the Queen from senior members of the family at future events, and the opening of Parliament is no exception,” they added.